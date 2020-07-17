World Athletics President Coe among five new IOC members approved at Session

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe is one of five new International Olympic Committee (IOC) members whose membership was approved at the 136th IOC Session today.

Coe was the sole new member nominated linked to their position within an International Federation.

The other four whose membership was approved were ex-Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud - Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States - Cuban Olympic Committee (COC) Board member Maria de la Caridad Colón Ruenes and Battushig Batbold, Acting President of the Mongolian National Olympic Committee.

This takes the number of IOC members to 105.

Grabar-Kitarović was elected by 86 votes to three, Princess Reema by 86 votes to three, Colón by 88 votes to one and Batbold by a tighter margin - 68 votes to 16.

A two-thirds majority was needed to approve membership.

In the case of Coe, there were 77 yes and eight no votes.

The World Athletics President was put forward after he committed to addressing a conflict of interest which had previously prevented him from joining the IOC.

Coe agreed to move from managing director of CSM Sport & Entertainment - a role which the IOC Ethics Commission said represented a conflict of interest - to a more "passive position" with the global agency.

As an athlete, Britain's Coe won four Olympic medals - two goal and two silver.

He later spearheaded London's bid for the 2012 Olympics and was then chairman of the Organising Committee, later becoming chairman of the British Olympic Association.

Former President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović is among five new International Olympic Committee members ©Getty Images

Princess Reema serves on the Board of Saudi Arabia's National Olympic Committee and has been part of the IOC Women in Sport Commission since 2018.

Grabar-Kitarović was Croatian President for five years until February 2020.

Colón, who won a javelin gold medal at Moscow 1980, serves on the COC Gender Commission and is part of the World Athletics Women's Committee.

Batbold is due to serve as Mongolia's Chef de Mission at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - now postponed until 2021 - and is a member of the Badminton World Federation Council.

All signed an Olympic oath to formally become members.

An extension to the terms of IOC members who hold the title because of their positions of the Athletes' Commission was unanimously approved.

Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry, who chairs the Athletes' Commission, Slovakian co-chair Danka Barteková, France's Tony Estanguet and James Tomkins of Australia were due to be replaced this year when their terms expired at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

However, Athletes' Commission elections were postponed until next year along with the Games.

Kirsty Coventry was one of five people on the Athletes' Commission to have their term extended ©Getty Images

In addition, an appointed member of the Commission, Stefan Holm of Sweden, was also set to end his term, but has had it extended.

The membership of William Blick was additionally changed, becoming an individual member which means he can hold the position until he is 70.

Blick's membership was previously linked to his position as President of the Uganda Olympic Committee.

That motion was approved by 77 votes to 10.

The membership of China's Zaiqing Yu, an IOC vice-president, was also extended until 2025 - by 83 votes to seven.

Yu had been due to reach the age limit of 70 next year.

Gambian Beatrice Allen was made an honorary IOC member and is also set to receive the Olympic Order.