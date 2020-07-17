Bach to stand for re-election as IOC President in 2021

Thomas Bach has confirmed his intention to run for a second term as President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Bach, who became IOC President in 2013, said he would stand for re-election at next year's IOC Session in Athens.

It is likely the German, who is eligible to hold the top office in sport for a further four years once his first term finishes in 2021, will run unopposed.

The widely-expected announcement was made in Bach's speech during the first virtual IOC Session today.

Bach claimed several members had recently approached him to ask him about standing for re-election.

"If you, the IOC members want, I am ready to run for a second term as IOC President, and to continue to serve you and this Olympic Movement which we all love so much," Bach said.

The German's announcement was followed by nearly an hour of praise from numerous IOC members, who lined up to thank him for his decision.

"I take your support more as an encouragement for the future to work even harder," Bach added.

Bach was elected to succeed Jacques Rogge as IOC President at the Session in Buenos Aires seven years ago after triumphing in the second round of voting.

He received the most votes in the first round before defeating Puerto Rico's Richard Carrión, Ng Ser Miang of Singapore, Switzerland's Denis Oswald and Sergey Bubka of Ukraine in round two.

Bach has faced several challenges during his Presidency, notably the Russian doping scandal and the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

