Powerlifter Dyce claims she will be "more prepared" for Tokyo 2020 following postponement

American powerlifter Ashley Dyce claimed she will be "more prepared" for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo following its postponement to 2021.

The 33-year-old is yet to feature at a Paralympics, but was working towards Tokyo 2020 until it was postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She had previously competed in discus, shot put and javelin, earning a national title in the last-mentioned sport in 2017.

Dyce switched to powerlifting after qualifying for the World Para Powerlifting Championships in the same year.

Dyce is currently ranked world number 13 in the over-86-kilogram weight class, with a personal best lift of 112 kg.

Despite the one-year delay until the Paralympics, Dyce revealed the postponement could be a benefit.

"I can get more training and be able to get stronger mentally and physically and be more prepared," she said, speaking to Team USA's website.

"You don’t really know how things are going to go because everything can change tomorrow, but you have to be mentally strong and prepare no matter what comes.

"I can still do what I need to do and be ready."

Ashley Dyce had competed in Para-athletics events until 2017 ©Getty Images

Dyce also discussed the Black Lives Matter movement, and how it made her feel as a black athlete.

Anti-racism protests have taken place worldwide over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed after white police officer Derek Chauvin, now charged with second-degree murder, knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

"It’s definitely heartbreaking," Dyce said.

"Usually my concern was more in my own community, worrying about my own brother or my cousin and knowing they have to go out and be part of society, go to work, and worrying about them driving around and stuff like that.

"Seeing how this country is so divided at some point made me question what I’m doing, do I want to represent this country and be up there in the future competing for the US but when I come home I’m not respected as a black person or taken care of the same as other people.

"Those are some things I’ve had to think about and wrap my mind around."

Powerlifting has largely been suspended due to pandemic, but World Para Powerlifting launched an Online World Cup series to support athletes during the crisis.