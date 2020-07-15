USA Bobsled and Skeleton seeks entrants to Hall of Fame

USA Bobsled and Skeleton has announced that it is accepting nominations for its 2020-2021 Hall of Fame class.

Nominees will be considered in both the athlete and sport contributor categories.

The governing body has asked for a "thorough description" of who is being nominated and why, with submissions needing to be between 250 and 1,000 words.

A deadline of July 31 has been set for submissions.

To be nominated in the athlete category, the person must have competed internationally for the United States and been retired for a minimum of 10 years.

They must also have demonstrated "a high level of character, teamwork, integrity, ability, sportsmanship and perseverance".

Olympic skeleton gold medallist Jimmy Shea was inducted last year ©Getty Images

Sport contributors must have made a "significant impact on the sport at the national and/or international level as a coach, official, officer, committee member, Board member, team leader, manager or other role of relevant contribution".

They need to have made their contribution over at least five years, while they must possess a "high moral code of integrity, character and commitment" to bobsleigh and skeleton.

Inductions to the Hall of Fame last time in 2018-2019 included Jimmy Shea, who won men's skeleton gold on home ice at the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics.

In 2017, bobsleigh pilot Steven Holcomb was inducted posthumously with the 10-year retirement rule waived for the first time.

The Vancouver 2010 Olympic four-man champion tragically died in the same year, aged just 37.