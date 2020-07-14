The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has signed an agreement with streaming service ClipMyHorse.TV (CMH.TV).

FEI.TV has previously live-streamed all major FEI Series and Championships, including a range of replays, special features and event coverage available live and on-demand.

Subscribers will now be able to view coverage of international, national and local equestrian events, with commentary provided in English as well as local languages.

They will also have access to a large archive of equestrian video content and an extensive database of information on athletes and horses.

"We are very excited with this new venture which is the result of open and productive conversations with the founder of ClipMyHorse.TV, Mr Klaus Plönzke," FEI President Ingmar De Vos said.

"This is the first time the FEI will have an equity stake in a company which will allow us to actively contribute to shaping the narrative around the coverage of equestrian events.

"By bringing together our collective strengths, we can work towards the development of one combined live streaming service that provides high quality event coverage and a broader range of content to fans."

Coverage is set to be provided of international, national and local equestrian events ©FEI

CMH.TV, based in Germany, is one of the world’s leading providers of live streams for equestrian sports.

"The market for OTT and streaming services has grown substantially and we have seen an exponential rise in online viewing," said CMH.TV chief executive Markus Detering.

"We created the CMH.TV platform in 2007 with the express aim of making horse sport events across the world accessible to fans and followers everywhere and at any time.

"By pooling our resources with the FEI, we will be able to offer equestrian fans a more in-depth and enriching experience that will make the sport even more attractive and to a wider global audience."