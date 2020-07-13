Former USA Gymnastics coach Gray arrested after alleged lewdness with a minor

Former USA Gymnastics coach Terry Gray has been arrested for alleged multiple counts of lewdness with a minor in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) confirmed its Sex Crimes Department had arrested the 52-year-old on July 10.

"Gray was a gymnastics coach in Las Vegas between 2009 and 2015," a LVMPD statement read.

"In 2019, Gray was suspended from coaching by USA Gymnastics.

"Anyone who may have been a victim of Gray or has information about his crimes is urged to contact the sexual assault section at 702-828-3421."

According to the Orange County Register, Gray has been charged with 14 accounts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14.

Gray's arrest reportedly follows alleged incidents at Brown’s Gymnastics, with the Orange County Register saying there are at least three alleged victims.

The incidents are claimed to have taken place in 2007, 2009, 2012 and 2013.

#LVMPD Sex Crimes Detectives arrested 52-year-old Terry Gray for multiple counts of Lewdness with a Minor.

Gray was suspended by the US Center for SafeSport for two years in October, with the decision related to sexual misconduct with a minor.

Gray had reportedly being coaching female gymnasts at SCEGA Gymnastics in Temecula during the period he was being investigated.

Former USA Gymnastics president Kerry Perry was questioned about Gray during Congressional hearings in 2018.

Perry was asked why Gray was allowed to keep coaching gymnastics when he was provisionally suspended and under investigation for sexual misconduct.

Gray previously worked under Olympic team coach Mary Lee Tracy at Cincinnati Gymnastics.

The Orange County Register reported that Gray coached Morgan White and Alyssa Beckerman, who were members of the United States Olympic team for Sydney 2000.

The news is the latest scandal to hit USA Gymnastics which still has a tarnished image due to the heinous crimes of former team doctor Larry Nassar.

More than 350 women are thought to have been abused by Nassar, who was given an effective life sentence by a Michigan court in 2018.