The International Handball Federation (IHF) has unveiled a new logo in a bid to appeal to a modern audience.

The updated emblem has been launched to celebrate the start of the inaugural International Handball Week.

In order to stay relevant in the global sporting market and to appeal to a modern audience, the previous IHF logo has been modernised with a minimalist look, it is claimed.

A full shaded ball aims to not only symbolise the sport of handball, but also the global nature of the IHF.

The IHF lettering now sits at the top of the logo, symbolising the governing body's unifying role.

While the IHF lettering continues to be blue and white, the ball is in gold, which aims to represent the prestige and tradition of handball.

The new logo will be gradually implemented over the coming weeks.

The colouring of the IHF logo has changed to blue, white and gold ©IHF

An expanded branding package and identity, covering all IHF events, activities and resources, is also due to be launched later this year.

International Handball Week began yesterday (July 12), marking the 74th anniversary of the IHF's foundation.

"Before International Handball Week was created, our sport did not have its own dedicated day of celebration," said IHF President Hassan Moustafa.

"This was something the IHF wanted to change and our initial thoughts were to create a single 'International Handball Day', but with our members doing so much good around the world, 24 hours was not enough to showcase all of their work.

"So International Handball Week was born, and it will be seven days which celebrate our sport across the world not only with courses, classic match replays and much more but also with a new logo, and a new branding, which will be gradually implemented."