Vietnam's Ngan hosts third online clinic as part of #LearnKarateWith initiative

Vietnam's Nguyen Hoang Ngan hosted the third session of the World Karate Federation's (WKF) #LearnKarateWith initiative.

The programme allows fans around the world to join an online training session with some of the world's top karate performers.

Ngan, a former kata world champion, was joined by two assistants and gave tips on how to improve stance, coordination and speed of movement.

At the end of the session Ngan, a member of the WKF's Athletes' Commission, shared her knowledge of "suparinpei" kata.

The #LearnKarateWith project has run during the coronavirus pandemic which has kept many people around the world indoors.

Nguyen Hoang Ngan is a former kata world champion ©WKF

Previous sessions were run by Brazil's Douglas Brose and Antonio Díaz of Venezuela.

Italy's former world champion Luca Valdesi will host the next session on Friday (July 17) at 4pm CEST.

He will focus his efforts on "gankaku" kata.

Fans are able to join the sessions through the WKF's Instagram page.