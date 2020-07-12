World Triathlon has published sustainability guidelines aimed at helping organisers adopt environmentally friendly measures when holding events.

The governing body said the document comes as part of their efforts to minimise its impact on the planet.

The guidelines are claimed to offer best practice approaches for event organisers, which are based on a "three-tree" certification system that will be a requirement of all events in the future.

Events will be certified based on the system, which outlines "must have", "recommended" and "aspirational" actions for local organisers.

A three-person panel determined by the World Triathlon Executive Board and Sustainability Commission will assess the dossiers submitted by organisers.

The panel will award gold, silver or bronze certification to organisers, depending on the actions taken.

Bronze status will be awarded to events that implement 75 per cent of the 18 must have actions outlined by World Triathlon.

Organisers that fulfill all must have actions and achieve 50 per cent or more of the recommended actions will receive silver status.

Gold status will be given to events which achieve all must have and 75 per cent of the recommended actions, as well as at least four of the seven aspirational targets.

Event organisers will receive certifications based on the actions taken ©World Triathlon

"When our environmental impact is taken seriously and considerately, it doesn't necessarily need to be more expensive or more time-consuming," said Marisol Casado, World Triathlon President.

"It does, however, need to become a habit.

"Minimising our negative impact on the planet is all of our responsibility and I am proud to say that World Triathlon could not be taking it more seriously.

"These guidelines represent an important step in the ways in which we deliver events so we can work with all our stakeholders towards clear sustainability goals."

World Triathlon's document includes 15 categories for organisers to create a sustainability plan.

This includes governance, staffing, accommodation, procurement, mobility, energy, catering, waste management and water management.

Biodiversity, healthy lifestyles, merchandising and gifts, raising awareness and activation, communication, site infrastructure and accessibility are also covered.

World Triathlon say the overriding target is a significant reduction in the climate footprint of the events, which is the most comprehensive approach to measuring the impact of greenhouse gas emissions.

The governing body added that it hopes to make the implementation of more sustainable events as straightforward as possible, so that all stakeholders can work together from the outset towards the same goal.

The guide can be accessed here.