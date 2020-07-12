The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has lifted the suspension of competitions which has been in place since March 13.

The governing body postponed its events after citing the need to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, officials and fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

FIBA's Basketball Champions League was among the events impacted, as well as competitions on the 3x3 calendar.

FIBA has now permitted the restart of competitions, after receiving a report from the organisation's medical advisory group.

The group has identified a number of best practices from professional leagues that have restarted their competitions, and have devised health protocols.

FIBA said it will provide the national restart protocols to its members and will continue to provide advice through the FIBA Medical Commission.

FIBA suspended competitions in March due to the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

The organisation said it hopes the protocols and its return to basketball guidelines, which were published in May, will help national federations and leagues as they plan to return to competition over the coming months.

FIBA added that it was of "paramount importance" that players, coaches, officials and fans comply with decisions of public authorities, as well as adhering to the governing body's rules and guidance.

The restart of FIBA competitions will be based on the adjusted calendar confirmed in April.

Calendars for continental and sub-continental youth and club competitions will be approved accordingly by the organisation's Zone Boards, after consultation with the FIBA medical advisory group.