The winners of this year's International Skating Union (ISU) Skating Awards were announced today at a virtual ceremony.

Honours were given across seven categories - Most Valuable Skater, Best Costume, Most Entertaining Programme, Best Newcomer, Best Choreographer, Best Coach and Lifetime Achievement Award.

The virtual ceremony, streamed on the ISU's YouTube channel was hosted by Tanith and Charlie White, and featured singer Aloe Blacc performing his new song "My Way."

The first prize of Most Valuable Skater went to Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu, with the award recognising a skater who had managed to increase the sport's popularity through their fan base, media attention and sponsor appreciation.

Hanyu, 25, won singles gold at both Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018 and is also a multiple world and national champion.

The second award of Best Costume went to United States pair Madison Chock and Evan Bates, with the award recognising the skaters whose costume reflects "creativity, contemporary implementation, fashion, style and originality."

Chock and Bates were awarded for their "Egyptian Snake Dance" costumes worn during free dance competition, and designed by Chock and Mathieu Caron.

Chock and Bates have competed at two Olympic Games, finishing eighth and Sochi 2014 and ninth at Pyeongchang 2018, after Chock injured her ankle in the warm-up ahead of the pairs competition at the Games in Korea.

The third awarded handed out for Most Entertaining Programme went to French duo Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, and recognised the skaters whose programme had the best "music selection, expression, creativity, contemporary implementation, originality and overall performance."

Papadakis and Cizeron were recognised for their Rhythm Dance programme which featured music from Fame and featured the Finnstep Pattern Dance.

Papadakis and Cizeron won silver at Pyeongchang 2018 in the pairs ice skating competition, a routine most famous for an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction experienced by Papadakis, when her dress unfastened during the performance.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates won the Best Costume prize at the ISU Awards for Egyptian Snake Dance costumes worn during the Free Dance competition ©ISU

The fourth awarded handed out was for Best Newcomer and went to Russia's Alena Kostornaia, with the award recognising a skater who competed successfully in ISU events at senior level in their first season.

The 16-year-old became European champion earlier this year during her first appearance at the event.

The fifth prize of Best Choreographer went to Shae Lynn-Bourne, with the award recognising a choreographer whose work had helped several skaters.

Bourne competed at three Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994, Nagano 1998 and Salt Lake City 2002 in the pairs with Victor Kraatz, placing tenth, fourth and fourth respectively.

Since retiring from competitive skating she became a choreographer, and has worked with skaters including fellow ISU award winner Hanyu.

The penultimate award of Best Coach went to Eteri Tutberidze, with the award honouring a coach who helped skaters achieve outstanding results.

Tutberidze coaches Russian skaters including Alina Zagitova, Anna Shcherbakova and fellow ISU award winner Kostornaia.

The final award of the event Lifetime Achievement went to Kurt Browning, recognising an individual considered a role model within the figure skating world.

Canadian Browning, 54, is a four-time World Championship gold medallist, who competed in three Olympic Games - Calgary 1988, Albertville 1992 and Lillehammer 1994, placing eighth, sixth and fifth respectively.

Browning is now a choreographer and broadcaster on the sport.

The awards ceremony was originally due to take place on the final day of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.