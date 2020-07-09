Norway's Finn Christian Jagge, who took a surprise Winter Olympic title in the slalom at the 1992 Albertville Games, has died at the age of 54 after suffering from an acute illness.

His wife, Trine-Lise Jagge, posted a tribute to her late husband on Facebook, calling him "our greatest love, our biggest hero and rock".

"The World's best dad and the world's best husband," she added.

"It is indescribably painful and we are completely devastated."

Jagge, at the age of 25, shocked defending Olympic champion Alberto Tomba of Italy in Albertville after recording the quickest first run in the slalom by more than a second.

On his second run, he kept Tomba at bay to claim gold by 0.28 of a second, denying the Italian who was chasing a fourth Olympic title.

Vår største kjærlighet, vår største helt og klippe. Verdens beste Pappa og verdens beste MesterHubby, døde i dag, etter akutt sykdom❤️Det er ubeskrivelig vondt og vi er helt knust. Posted by Trine-Lise Jagge on Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Over an eight-year period, Jagge also won seven World Cup races – all in the slalom.

He came from a family of athletes, with his father winning 42 national tennis championships, a Norwegian record.

His mother competed in Alpine skiing at the 1960 and 1964 Winter Olympics.

Jagge retired from the sport at the age of 34 in 2000, and would go on to work in telecoms.

Norwegian Sports Federation President Berit Kjøll also paid tribute to the late skier.

"It is with great sadness that we received today the sad message of Finn Christian Jagge's passing," he said.

"Jagge crowned an impressive career with Olympic gold in Albertville in 1992, beating another legend, Alberto Tomba.

"Jagge also excelled in sports and was a great example for many of our young and promising athletes in Alpine sports – he will be sorely missed."