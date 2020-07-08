Beijing 2022 add four official suppliers to portfolio of sponsors

Beijing 2022 has added a further four official suppliers to its porfolio of sponsors for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The addition of the four companies – Beijing Kingsoft Office Software, Beijing 1rock Technology, Beijing Gehua CATV Network and Hebei Broadcasting and TV Information Network Group – brings the total number of Beijing 2022 sponsors to 30.

Beijing Kingsoft Office Software and Beijing 1rock Technology join as the official office collaboration software suppliers.

They will provide software and supporting services for the Organising Committee.

Beijing 2022 said Gehua CATV Network and Hebei Broadcasting and TV Information Network Group will provide cable television services as the official CATV services suppliers.

Beijing 2022 has now signed a total of 30 sponsors ©Getty Images

The four companies are part of the lowest-level tier of sponsorship of the 2022 Winter Olympics, behind official partners, official sponsors and official exclusive suppliers, respectively.

The Bank of China, Air China, Yili Group, ANTA, China Unicom and State Grid are among the official partners, while eight official sponsors – including Tsingtao Beer, Yanjing Beer, Cultural Investment Holdings and Qi An Xin – have so far been signed.

Six official exclusive suppliers have been confirmed including Hongyuan Group, China Post and Snickers.

Suirui Group and PricewaterhouseCoopers have also signed up as official suppliers.