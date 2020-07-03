International Sambo Federation (FIAS) President Vasily Shestakov has said work has begun on devising the 2021 calendar.

Shestakov said he expects decisions to be made on next year’s calendar in the autumn.

He acknowledged dates of postponed competitions will need to be factored into decisions, with some events potentially held this year while others may have to be moved on to the 2021 calendar.

"The fact is that the 2021 FIAS calendar depends on the 2020 calendar," Shestakov said, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.

"The work is already underway, but the final decision will be made at the FIAS Executive Committee meeting, which will most likely be held this fall."

FIAS has been holding Online Sambo Cup events during the coronavirus pandemic ©FIAS

"A lot depends on whether a tournament is annual or not," Shestakov added.

"Take the World Beach Sambo Championships for instance.

"We were going to stage it for the first time ever in Cyprus this year, so it is postponed to next year.

"At the same time, we had to cancel the Continental Championships in Africa, as well as the Paris Grand Prix, the World Championships among masters and a number of other annual tournaments altogether.

"But we look forward to the European Championships, which is tentatively scheduled to take place in Yekaterinburg in September this year, and to the Kharlampiev Cup, in December.

"Preparations are underway for the Youth World Championships in Serbia and the World Championships in Turkmenistan.

"However, a lot will be riding on the global epidemiological situation and the policies of national Governments."

Shestakov has also highlighted efforts to keep sambo athletes active during the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes the FIAS Online Sambo Cup, as well as several online continental events.