Swimming Australia has set the dates for its Tokyo 2020 trials next year and confirmed finals at the National Championships will be held in the morning to mirror the schedule of the postponed Olympic Games.

Australia's Olympic swimming trials in Adelaide are due to be held from June 12 to 17.

The event had been set to take place last month before it was postponed because of the coronavirus crisis and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics being pushed back by a year.

Finals at the Australian Swimming Championships, to be staged in Adelaide from April 14 to 18, have been scheduled for the morning to help athletes prepare for Tokyo 2020, Swimming Australia said.

"With the prospect of international racing still up in the air leading into Tokyo, we’ve been working really closely with our state and territory associations to make sure the complete domestic calendar provides plenty of strong, quality race practice for our athletes," said Swimming Australia high performance chief strategist Alex Baumann.

Finals at the Australian Swimming Championships have been scheduled to mirror the Tokyo 2020 programme ©Getty Images

"The preparation our athletes will now experience due to the challenges they’ve all faced with COVID-19 will be vastly different to their original plans, so it was imperative that we provide them with the best possible platform to reboot and adapt as they strive to achieve their goals.

"One of those measures was scheduling finals in the morning and heats at night during the Hancock Prospecting Australian Swimming Championships in April to replicate the programme our athletes will encounter at the Olympics.

"It’s going to assist in their preparation and allow them to experience the change in race scheduling just a few months out from Tokyo."

The Australian Open Water Swimming Championships, scheduled for January 29 to 31, are due to open the domestic season in the country.

The venue for the event, which will form part of the nomination process for Tokyo 2020, has not yet been confirmed.

Australia won 10 medals in swimming at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, three of which were gold.