National Olympic Committee of Kenya approve package to help retired athletes

Nearly 90 athletes are set to benefit from a National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) stimulus package designed to help retire competitors in the country.

The NOCK has vowed to financially assist Kenyan athletes who have represented the nation at events including the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and African Games.

Money being given to retired Kenyan athletes will be used for food, transport and other needs, the NOCK said.

The NOCK has already injected KSh500,000 (£3,800/$4,700/€4,200) into the scheme.

Retired Kenyan athletes who have competed at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and African Games can benefit from the NOCK scheme ©Getty Images

Acting NOCK secretary general Francis Mutuku said the organisation planned to run the initiative, launched amid continued concern over the coronavirus crisis, for at least three months.

"Basically, we have seen the need to offer material support to our past heroes and heroines," Mutuku said, according to The Star.

"We are going to give foodstuffs worth KSh2000 (£15/$19/€17) per head and Sh500 (£4/$5/€4) to serve as transport.

"Our plan is to carry out this exercise for three months depending on the situation

"Due to the limited resources, we decided to start with the veterans, who represented the country at Olympics, African Games and the Commonwealth Games.

"However, the support will extend to others subject to raising of requisite resources."