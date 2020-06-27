The International Orienteering Federation (IOF) has expressed optimism over the future of the sport amid the coronavirus pandemic in a report following a survey of its members.

A total of 26 IOF member countries responded to the survey on the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

It revealed the financial implications of the pandemic "appear if anything to be less than initially expected for member federations", and the mood was described as "slightly more optimistic than previously".

While the IOF warned conclusive answers were impossible given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the global health situation, the worldwide body said "domestic activity in most established orienteering nations is slowly starting to recover and local and national events are beginning to be planned again".

The positive sentiments were accompanied by an acceptance from the IOF that the true impact of the pandemic on the sport and the organisation is not yet known.

"At least over the summer, activities are still restricted," the IOF said.

"There is also notably a wide range of restrictions among the countries, it seems each country really is setting its own norms."

The IOF said it was very difficult to form any conclusions on the status of competitions due to be held later this year ©IOF

The IOF added: "Domestic activity in South America and some parts of Asia is still highly restricted as they are later in the pandemic cycle or are to a certain degree experiencing a second wave.

"It is therefore very difficult to form any conclusions about potential impact on international competitions in the fall of 2020 at the moment."

In its summary, the IOF said the report "shows that we are still in a mode where conclusive answers cannot be given".

"There are still too many variables and uncertainties, but the mood is slightly more optimistic than previously," it added.

IOF secretary general Tom Hollowell said the survey of its members had been a valuable exercise for the organisation.

"It is very important for us to know the situation among our member federations as we continue to assess and determine the future scheduling of IOF events and activities," he said.

"It is imperative to be able to align our ambitions and activities to what is actually possible for member federations to support, both financially and in accordance with national guidelines and restrictions.

"Based upon the detailed responses we have received from member federations it seems like this is of importance to them also."