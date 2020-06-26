The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee and the French National Sport Agency (ANS) have signed an agreement to support local facilities.

The agreement will support existing sporting facilities and finance the development of around 150 new ones each year.

This will include football pitches, playgrounds, skateparks and multi-sport areas.

Facilities will be made fully accessible and be able to be used free of charge.

"The alliance between Paris 2024 and ANS is an illustration of the unifying power of the Paris 2024 Games," said Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet.

"This agreement will bring together actors who work with the same objective - to put more sport in society and in local life."

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet claimed the agreement with ANS showed the "unifying power" of the Games ©Getty Images

ANS was launched in April 2019 in a bid to improve the French performance at Paris 2024.

Co-led by the French sports movement and local authorities, it aims to give more autonomy to national governing bodies and take away decision-making power from the Ministry of Sport.

"I am delighted with this collaboration which is fully in line with the aims of the Agency," said ANS managing director Frédéric Sanaur.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11 2024.