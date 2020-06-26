FIFA has given the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) just days to ensure its statutes fully comply with the international governing body's requirements.

Last month, FIFA rejected amended statutes sent by the FFIRI and threatened the national governing body with suspension if it did not comply with FIFA rules.

In response, Iranian Sports Minister Masoud Soltanifar was removed from the FFIRI statutes, with Soltanifar's role in internal FFIRI affairs one of eight issues FIFA called on the governing body to address.

As reported by Tehran Times, FIFA accepted this change but still raised significant objections to the drafted statutes.

FIFA has threatened the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran with suspension ©Getty Images

The FFIRI has now been given a deadline of June 28 to amend and revise these statutes.

FIFA had previously stopped the FFIRI from holding its elections due to concerns over potential Government interference in the organisation.

President Mehdi Taj resigned from his position in December, with Heydar Baharvand currently the Acting President of the governing body.