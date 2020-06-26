The flag of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) has been touring across central Switzerland ahead of the city of Lucerne hosting the FISU World Winter University Games in 2021.

Given by Mayor of Krasnoyarsk Sergej Eremin to the President of Lucerne City Council, Beat Züsli, in March 2019, it signified Russian city which hosted the Games in 2019 handing the responsibility over.

Since then the flag has been travelling across Central Switzerland.

Following a few weeks in the Government building in the Canton of Uri, it has now travelled to the Canton of Schwyz.

Beat Jörg, a Uri councillor, ceremonially handed over the flag to Andreas Barraud, a Schwyz counterpart.

Also present was the Lucerne 2021 mascot, Wuli, a furry, red mythical creature inspired by the idea of the yeti.

This handover took place at the valley station of the new Stoosbahn, a funicular railway through mountains and the steepest in Europe.

The flag will now stay in Schwyz for several weeks before moving on to the Canton of Zug.

The Stoos mountain resort will be home to Alpine skiers during the Games, with most of the ski races being held at Klingenstock on the Franz Heinzer piste.

Lucerne 2021 is scheduled to take place from January 21 to 31 next year.