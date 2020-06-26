UEFA has defended its decision to vote for Colombia in the FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup bid race, as Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa congratulated Australia and New Zealand for winning the hosting rights.

All nine UEFA representatives on the FIFA Council voted for Colombia to host the ninth edition of the Women's World Cup, despite the bid receiving the lower score of 2.8 in the evaluation report.

The report found that "a significant amount of investment and support from both local stakeholders and FIFA" would be necessary to improve the Colombian bid.

Australia and New Zealand's joint bid scored 4.1 and was praised for its commercial potential in particular.

The Colombian bid only received 13 votes out of a possible 35 in the end, with the remaining 4 votes coming from the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

UEFA have since defended their bloc vote, claiming it was to aid the development of women's football in South America.

"Even though the Colombian bid was not the one rated highest technically by FIFA, European members of the FIFA Council felt that it represented a strategic opportunity for the development of women's football in South America thanks to the legacy and increase of attention for the women's game that the tournament would bring to the continent," a statement from the governing body said.

"It was a choice between two countries - Australia and New Zealand - where women's football is already strongly established, and a continent where it still has to be firmly implanted and has a huge development potential.

"It's important to add that European members of the FIFA Council agreed to vote together on major issues as a matter of solidarity."

AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa congratulated Australia and New Zealand for winning the bid for the 2023 Women's World Cup ©Getty Images

It is not the first time that UEFA and CONMEBOL have joined forces, with the two organisations signing a Memorandum of Understanding in February.

Their votes were not enough, however, with the bid from Australia and New Zealand obtaining the remaining 22 votes.

Shaikh Salman revealed he was "delighted" with the decision.

"Both countries have a strong tradition of growing the women’s game and I am sure that they will prove to be the perfect hosts," he said.

"They will provide outstanding sporting infrastructure that allows the players to perform at their optimum level and are in keeping with the ever-growing profile of this world-class competition.

"This will be the first time the southern hemisphere has hosted the tournament and the benefits for the development of the women’s game in both Asia and the Pacific region – as well as globally- are enormous.

"We felt it was the only real and viable choice for this FIFA Women’s World Cup and we are delighted the FIFA Council agreed."

Among others to react to the announcement was Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, with the former calling it a "landmark decision."

It has been proposed to hold the tournament from July 10 to August 20, with the opening game set to take place in Auckland's 50,000-seat Eden Park and the final in Sydney's 70,000-capacity Stadium Australia, which was built for the 2000 Olympic Games.