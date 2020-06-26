Women's cricket trailblazer Connor to be first female MCC President

Former England captain Clare Connor has described being named as the next President of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) as the greatest honour of her career.

She will be the first woman to hold the role in the prestigious club’s 233-year history.

"I am deeply honoured to be named the next President of MCC," Connor said.

"Cricket has enriched my life so deeply already, and now it hands me this wonderful privilege

"As we take small steps to emerge from this uncertain and difficult time, we are going to need the power of sport and strong sporting organisations like MCC more than ever.

"It brings people together.

"It stages the most uplifting events.

"I really am very proud to have been asked to be its next President.

"I find myself entrusted with this remarkable opportunity.

"The opportunity to play a part in helping MCC, cricket’s most influential club, to thrive and grow in an even more modern and inclusive future."

Marylebone Cricket Club owns the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground ©Getty Images

Connor was appointed as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) head of women’s cricket in 2007 and is now ECB managing director of the women’s game.

She first played for England in 1995 and led her country for six years from 2000.

In 2005, Connor captained the England team to a women’s Ashes series victory for the first time in 42 years.

She was elected an honorary member of MCC in 2009.

The next MCC President is traditionally nominated by the current office holder.

Star Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara made the announcement by videolink from Sri Lanka to the club’s annual general meeting.

This was held online, because the club’s headquarters at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London remains closed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

"I am thrilled that Clare has accepted the invitation to become the next President of MCC," Sangakkara said.

"The Club has a significant role to play in cricket’s global appeal and with her influence, I am sure she will make a considerable contribution to MCC."

Sangakkara took office last October but his term of office is set to be extended until October 2021 because of the pandemic, and Connor will then succeed him.

She will join an illustrious list of MCC Presidents which include Prince Philip, British Prime Ministers Stanley Baldwin and Sir Alec Douglas-Home, former England captain Tony Lewis and Oscar-winning lyricist Sir Tim Rice.

Lewis and Rice had been key campaigners in the decision to allow women to apply for MCC membership, which was finally taken in 1998.

Women had not been permitted to play on the main ground at Lord’s until August 1976, when the late Baroness Rachael Heyhoe- Flint led England to victory over Australia in a one-day match on the ground.

Connor later captained England at Lord’s against the same opponents.

She added: "We often need to look back to see how far we’ve come.

"I made my first visit to Lord’s as a starry-eyed, cricket-obsessed nine-year-old girl at a time when women were not welcome in the Long Room.

"Times have changed."