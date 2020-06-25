AIBA youth men's and women's World Championships postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has postponed the youth men's and women's World Championships until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament was set to be held in Kielce in Poland, from November 2 to 9 2020.

Due to the pandemic, it has been postponed and is now scheduled to take place at the Hala Legionow Sports Complex, which can seat 3,000 fans, from April 10 to 24 2021.

The Executive Committee’s proposal to maintain the initial age eligibility period of the Championships was approved in order to respect athletes preparations for the tournament.

Boxers born between January 1 2002 and December 31 2003 will be eligible to take part in the Championships.

Speaking about the postponement, AIBA's Interim President Mohamed Moustahsane said athletes health and well-being were the main factor in the decision.

"First and foremost, our athletes’ interests are our priority," said Moustahsane.

"I advocate their needs to be healthy and well prepared for the major competitions of their age.

"We hope that the health situation in the world becomes better, and Kielce can organise an excellent tournament in April 2021."