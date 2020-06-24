Florida is set to host the rescheduled USA Paratriathlon National Championships in September, USA Triathlon has announced.

The event had been due to take place on July 18 in Long Beach, California before being postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

USA Triathlon said the competition would be held in Cocoa Beach on September 20, but warned the staging of the event was "contingent upon the City of Cocoa Beach continuing to allow large-scale events by the rescheduled race date".

It is scheduled to be staged alongside the Ron Jon Cocoa Beach Triathlon event.

Florida has seen a spike of coronavirus cases since it began reopening and reported over 4,000 infections in a single day last week - the highest daily total in the state since the pandemic hit.

Florida has seen a considerable spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks ©Getty Images

There have been over 103,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida, leading to the deaths of more than 3,200 people.

"Like most multi-sport athletes nationwide, our elite Paratriathletes have seen a majority of their race season cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19 - and for some, this included the Tokyo Paralympic Games," said USA Triathlon Paralympic programme director Amanda Duke Boulet.

"We are pleased to partner with Smooth Running to host the rescheduled Toyota USA Paratriathlon National Championships in Cocoa Beach, and to give our athletes the chance to put all of their dedicated training to the test this fall."

Athletes competing at the event also have the opportunity to qualify for the Paratriathlon development team programme, designed to identify and develop athletic potential in the build up to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.