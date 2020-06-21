Fraccari urges baseball and softball to "come together to help refugees"

World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) President Riccardo Fraccari has urged the sport "to come together to help refugees".

Fraccari made his comments on World Refugee Day yesterday.

"Whilst we have all been affected by COVID-19, the biggest health crisis in a generation, it’s important that we take time, on World Refugee Day, to think about and honour the millions of refugees around the world," the Italian said.

"We should draw inspiration from their courage and resilience.

"Many of them have been fighting on the frontlines as doctors, nurses and in other key worker roles during the pandemic.

"But refugees are also at greater risk from a growing global poverty pandemic.

"We must all do more to help them overcome the hardships they face.

"I urge the sporting and global baseball-softball community to come together to help refugees.

"Every action, whether big or small, counts.

"We must make sure we form part of the collective global effort to create a more just, inclusive, and equal society."

On World Refugee Day, the WBSC also highlighted the work it has been doing to benefit refugees - something it is committed to after joining a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and International Olympic Committee Sport Coalition late last year.

One example is introducing the Baseball5 format to the Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan, the world's largest camp for Syrian refugees.

The WBSC held a two-day coaching course at the camp in 2019 to enable those attending to teach refugees the fast-paced and accessible version of baseball.

The governing body for baseball and softball also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) earlier this year with World Taekwondo and the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF).

Founded in 2015, the THF aims to teach taekwondo in refugee camps, helping refugees to gain superior physical fitness, upgraded mental attitudes, self-defence skills, self-belief and self-respect.

The THF too has done extensive work at the Zaatari Refugee Camp, which is tun by the UNHCR.