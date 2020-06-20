FIBA Europe has cancelled the season for three of its major tournaments and confirmed no titles will be awarded as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

A back-stop start date of January 2021 is also in place if the 2020-2021 season cannot begin in September/October.

In a statement, FIBA Europe said the 2019-2020 campaign in the FIBA Europe Cup, EuroLeague Women and EuroCup Women - suspended in March because of the coronavirus crisis - will not resume, and no champions will be crowned.

It added that if 2020-2021 play was not able to get underway at the planned date of September/October it would be automatically postponed to January, with a reduced competition structure.

Alternative plans have also been put in place by the FIBA Europe Board - which met via videoconference - in the event that COVID-19 impacts further on qualifiers for the 2021 FIBA EuroBasket 2021 and FIBA Women's EuroBasket.

"Following strong recommendations by the working group that was set up to explore different options and supported by the FIBA Europe Competitions Commission, the Board voted to cancel the current season of the three FIBA Europe club competitions which were initially suspended back in March," FIBA Europe said.

"The season 2019-20 in FIBA Europe Cup, EuroLeague Women and EuroCup Women will not resume and there will be no champions.

"All clubs that were in the quarter-finals stage at the time the competition was suspended, will receive ranking points for reaching the quarter-finals as per regulations.

"The focus now shifts to preparations for the upcoming 2020-21 season and alternative action plans.

"Should a competition that starts September/October need to be interrupted due to a new outbreak of COVID-19, the already played games will be respected, and a new reduced/shorter competition system will be proposed."

FIBA Europe will not crown champions in any of its three club competitions this season ©Getty Images

The dates for the draw for the new season have been provisionally set for August 17 and 18.

The FIBA Europe Board was also presented with the recommendations and alternative plans by the working group and the Competitions' Commission of FIBA Europe, regarding the upcoming windows of FIBA EuroBasket 2021 and FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2021 qualifiers and the possible further impact of COVID-19.

Regarding the women's qualifiers, the November 2020 window "will be played as scheduled with or without spectators or a limited number of spectators, always according to local, national legislations".

If it cannot be played, the window will be pushed back to February 2021.

As with the women's qualifiers, play is scheduled to go ahead in the men’s November window under the same conditions, and in the event of postponement will shift to February 2021.

If that occurs, however, the men’s games scheduled for February will be postponed until July 2021 "into a window which shall be scheduled between the end of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament and the start of the Tokyo Olympic Games", FIBA Europe said.

The Board was given updates about the "Back On Court" post-COVID-19 roadmap initiative, which provides guidelines and an exchange platform to European National Federations before their return to action.