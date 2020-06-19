International Federations have joined forces to launch a global campaign to encourage policymakers to safely re-open organised sport.

Named #Sport4Recovery, the campaign has been set in motion as restrictive measures put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus are relaxed worldwide.

In addition to communicating with policymakers, the campaign aims to work with the scientific community to highlight the importance of sport for mental and physical health recovery as well as to mobilise athletes and sports fans.

There are 17 founding underwriters of the #Sport4Recovery manifesto, including the International Basketball Federation, International Ice Hockey Federation, International Motorcycling Federation and International Ski Federation (FIS).

Swiss-based sports marketing company Infront is also involved in the campaign.

The manifesto calls on Governments to Recognise the importance of organised sport given its societal, physical and mental health benefits, and work with sports governing bodies and other stakeholders to develop and approve detailed protocols to enable the timely re-opening of venues, training and competition.

International Ski Federation secretary general Sarah Lewis is part of the Sport4Recovery campaign ©Getty Images

It wants to protect the sports sector from further massive economic and structural damage, and ease national and international travel and accommodation regulations for top athletes, teams and officials, in line with health and safety protocols.

There is also an emphasis on protecting women's sport and Para-sports.

"We believe that sport can serve as a role model for other sectors of society in demonstrating and promoting the organisation of safe and controlled activities and we welcome sports organisations and stakeholders involved in sport around the world to join our movement," said FIS and Association of the International Olympic Winter Sports Federations secretary general Sarah Lewis.

"After all, organised sport is already staged according to controlled procedures and comprehensive health and safety protocols to ensure the well-being of all involved."

Sport has been suspended worldwide since March due to the pandemic, although some competitions are beginning to return.