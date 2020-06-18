Campaigning is officially underway ahead of next month’s election for Tokyo Governor, with the postponed Olympic and Paralympic Games among the key topics, as well as the capital’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A record 22 candidates are contesting the election, which will take place on July 5, and campaigning officially began today.

Incumbent Yuriko Koike is considered the favourite in the election, with the 67-year-old running as an independent.

Koike was elected Tokyo’s first female governor in 2016 and is again running without the support of any party.

One of her first tasks in office was to receive the Olympic flag at the Closing Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

She has been one of the key individuals in the build-up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Koike suggested possible venue changes after taking office as organisers sought to reduce the budget of the Games.

The Tokyo Governor also publicly criticised the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last year for its "unprecedented" decision to move marathon and race walk events to Sapporo without consultation.

Organisers are now facing a greater challenge following the unprecedented postponement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games to 2021, following the coronavirus pandemic.

The rescheduled Games and the revival of Tokyo’s economy needed because of the impact of the pandemic are expected to be the key early challenges for the successful candidate in next month’s election.

Coronavirus and the Olympic and Paralympic Games are among key topics in the election ©Getty Images

Japanese politician and former actor Tarō Yamamoto has promised that he will prioritise cancelling the Games if he is elected Governor of the Japanese capital.

According to news agency Kyodo, the leader of anti-establishment party Reiwa Shinsengumi has claimed the Games are "nothing but festivities for businesses that can just be cancelled".

"We won't be able to host the Games while there is no medicine or vaccine for the virus," Yamamoto reportedly said.

Kenji Utsunomiya, former head of the Japanese Federation of Bar Associations, has also backed potentially cancelling the Games as part of his campaign.

Two other candidates have called for the Games to be postponed by either two to four years, according to the Associated Press.

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to be a central topic of the campaign, with candidates expected to outline how they would seek to avoid a second wave, as well as help the economy to recover.

Koike's handling of the pandemic has been popular during the crisis, with 70 per cent reportedly supporting the Tokyo Governor's stance.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 41 new coronavirus cases today, marking the third time this week the capital has had more than 40 fresh cases in a day.

An average of more than 20 daily cases in a week would see the Government trigger an alert.

The cases come as Tokyo continues the third phase of reopening following the lifting of a nationwide state of emergency last month.

Candidates in the election are expected to largely campaign online to reduce the risk of attracting crowds.