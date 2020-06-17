FISU cancels five more World University Championships over coronavirus fears

The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has cancelled all events until October 15, meaning five more World University Championships have fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken after the FISU Steering Committee consulted with local Organising Committees, FISU said.

Among the cancelled events is the World University Boxing Championships, due to have been held in Katowice in Poland from October 10 to 15.

The World University Sport Climbing Championships and World University Rugby Sevens Championships have also been abandoned.

They were due to be staged in Turin in Italy and La Plata in Argentina respectively in Septmeber.

The World University Cheerleading Championships and World University Waterski and Wakeboard Championships - set for Wonju in South Korea and Ukrainian city Dnipro in September - will also not go ahead.

Turin was due to stage the World University Sport Climbing Championships in September ©Getty Images

"Many countries are still facing a challenging situation due to COVID-19 and a second wave has been declared in some places,” FISU secretary general and chief executive Eric Saintrond wrote in informing member federations of the decision.

"FISU keeps closely monitoring the evolving situation and its impact on our events.

"Our top priority remains the safety of all participants.

"Although we regret to announce these additional cancellations, the updates on the pandemic show us that the crisis has not been overcome yet.

"And therefore, we must take the most cautious decision about our events."

All FISU events until the middle of September had already been cancelled.

More than 449,000 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded globally.