Biles listed as plaintiff for first time in ongoing lawsuit against USA Gymnastics and USOPC

Quadruple Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles has identified herself as a plaintiff for the first time in the ongoing lawsuit against USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), filed by victims of disgraced ex-doctor Larry Nassar.

In January 2018, the American first released a statement revealing she had been sexually assaulted by former Team USA doctor Nassar while at training camps and competitions.

She has now been included in a public filing, along with around 140 other victims of Nassar, which seeks the testimony of current and former Olympic officials.

It is the first time Biles has appeared as a plaintiff in the lawsuit, with the gymnast now in the unique position of suing the governing body that sanctions her sport in the US.

Biles has been a vocal critic of both the USOPC and USA Gymnastics handling of the Nassar abuse scandal.

The court motion seeks the testimony of current USOPC chair Susanne Lyons, former chief executive Scott Blackmun and former chief of sport performance Alan Ashley.

Both the USOPC and USA Gymnastics have previously tried to avoid being held responsible for failing to stop Nasser's abuse.

USA Gymnastics offered a $215 million (£165 million/€194 million) settlement to more than 140 survivors in February, on the condition that the USOPC would be released from liability and no current or past USOPC or USA Gymnastics employees would be required to provide testimony.

Simone Biles is a four-time Olympic gold medallist, earning all four titles at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

This offer was rejected, with Biles criticising both bodies for such a move.

"Still want answers from USAG and USOPC," the 22-year-old wrote on Twitter.

"Wish they BOTH wanted an independent investigation as much as the survivors and I do.

"And don’t THEY also want to know HOW everything was allowed to happen and WHO let it happen so it NEVER HAPPENS AGAIN?

"Shouldn’t people be held accountable?

"Who do I ask??? I’m torn at this point."

More than 350 women are thought to have been abused by Nassar, given an effective life sentence by a Michigan court in 2018 for sexually abusing dozens of young female gymnasts.

He is also serving a 60-year jail term for a federal child pornography conviction.

Biles is the most decorated gymnast in US history, having also earned 19 world titles during her career.