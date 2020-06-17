UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has announced updated testing processes as sport continues to emerge from the lockdown period.

UKAD said the changes follow an extensive risk assessment and consultation with the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s (DCMS) Sport Working Group

The principles include two-metre distancing at all times during the sample collection process, with face mask and gloves set to be worn by UKAD testers at all times.

Athletes and representatives are also encouraged to wear face masks and gloves.

Hand washing or disinfecting before, during and after the testing process has also been mandated.

"The safety of athletes and the testers is at the heart of the changes we have introduced," UKAD director of operations Pat Myhill said.

"The public must have confidence in clean sport, and our responsibility is to ensure that when sport returns, it not only does so with integrity but that the safety and welfare of those involved is in no way compromised.

"I want to reassure athletes that these processes have been designed with your safety in mind.

"UKAD has created the process in line with the most up to date World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines and they have also been drawn up in consultation with the DCMS Sport Working Group.

"We have worked hard to engage sport in these changes and are confident of their support of this revised approach.

"These new procedures are subject to constant review and will be amended to reflect changes to government guidance.

"Our message to the athlete community is please follow the guidance, continue to do your part to protect clean sport, and check the UKAD website for more information."

Testing was reduced or halted by some NADOs during the peak of the coronavirus outbreak ©Getty Images

UKAD was among the National Anti-Doping Organisations to announce it had reduced testing programmes due to the coronavirus crisis earlier this year.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) also reduced programmes, with a focus placed on athletes who were competing and those preparing for Tokyo 2020.

USADA also introduced a pilot virtual anti-doping programme, with 15 American athletes participating.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) halted testing during the pandemic, following a Government order that all Russians working in non-essential sectors needed to stay home because of the outbreak.

Testing has now resumed, with RUSADA director general Yury Ganus telling Russia’s state news agency TASS the organisation was adhering to "international testing standards, requirements of safety provision for medical personnel and the most recent recommendations of the WADA regarding the work during the coronavirus pandemic."