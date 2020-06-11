Third governance review of International Federations to be published on June 16

The Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) will publish the third review of International Federation governance on June 16, while the umbrella body confirmed it will host a virtual General Assembly on November 10.

The decisions were made during the latest ASOIF Council meeting, which was held via video conference.

ASOIF members received a self-assessment questionnaire as part of governance review in November.

Safeguarding from harassment and abuse, as well as compliance with data protection and anti-trust legislation, featured in the questionnaire for the first time.

ASOIF warned that the third review would involve a more compliance-based concept.

The body has also told world governing bodies they will need to explore providing more transparency about their results as some of their scores have previously been kept anonymous.

Results of the review were originally due for publication at the postponed ASOIF General Assembly, which would have been held during the SportAccord Summit in April had it not been cancelled due to COVID-19.

ASOIF's Governance Task Force and the Council said it was essential to publish the findings while they remain current, and to share the "substantial progress" that the International Federations (IFs) have made.

Further information concerning the performance of each IF will be made public, ASOIF said.

ASOIF said its Council was updated on the results of initiatives to support its member federations on pressing issues arising from the COVID-19 health crisis.

Regular virtual meetings and conference calls have been held with IFs and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as well as consultations with the Swiss public authorities and banks.

Results of the governance review were initially set to be presented to the ASOIF General Assembly in Beijing ©Getty Images

These conversations were aimed at facilitating finance options for ASOIF members during the period, with ASOIF saying IFs have secured support from Government schemes or the IOC on a case-by-case basis.

The umbrella body added that it is in regular contact with the IOC and is being kept informed by Tokyo 2020 organisers about the fast-moving developments arising from the postponement of the Olympic Games to next year.

A three-month project was launched by ASOIF in late March to identify medium to long-term impacts of the pandemic on the planning of the lFs and ASOIF in the future.

The project is considered as a follow-up to ASOIF's "Future of Global Sport" report, which was published in 2019.

The project is supported by input from approximately 50 lF experts who are members of the eight ASOIF consultative and advisory groups.

"During this global health crisis, it is essential that we all demonstrate respect and solidarity, so sport must play its part in upholding all the Olympic values while preserving responsible autonomy," said Francesco Ricci Bitti, ASOIF President.

"Strong IFs contribute to a strong Olympic Movement – that's our guiding principle in everything we do."

The ASOIF General Assembly on November 10 will feature the election for the next term of the ASOIF Presidency, the organisation confirmed.

The ASOIF Council has approved the use of voting by electronic means during the General Assembly.