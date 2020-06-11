Wheelchair Basketball Canada has produced branded face masks which can be worn amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The non-medical masks feature the organisation's logo on a red background and are now available to pre-order.

Their creation comes with mask-use around the world increasing on a huge scale due to the global health crisis.

The masks are reusable and guaranteed to last for up to 60 washes, Wheelchair Basketball Canada said.

"Cover up and represent in Team Canada red with these non-medical face masks that feature the WBC emblem," the organisation added.

Canada has won six Paralympic gold medals across men's and women's wheelchair basketball ©Getty Images

Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team has won the Paralympic title three times, at Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

They also won World Championship gold in Amsterdam in 2006.

The women's side have also claimed three Paralympic golds which they won consecutively between 1992 and 2000.

They have also claimed five world titles, with the most recent coming on home soil in Toronto in 2014.