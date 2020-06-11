Virtus seeks new members of Table Tennis Committee

Virtus is seeking people to join the organisation's Table Tennis Committee.

The organisation said it needed individuals with "a passion for growing high performance opportunities for athletes with an intellectual impairment globally".

Being able to help develop the sport and its competition programme are other attributes required.

Appointments are made on a four-year cycle with a closing date of June 20 set for applications.

Brazil's Victor Lee is the current chairman of the Virtus Table Tennis Committee.

Virtus hosts a World Table Tennis Championship every four years ©Virtus

Virtus, formerly known as the International Sports Federation for Persons with Intellectual Disability, holds a World Table Tennis Championships every four years.

The latest edition was held in 2017 in the Czech Republic, so the next event is due next year.

European Championships are also held every two years, with France last playing host in 2018.

Table tennis is also a part of the Virtus World Global Games programme.