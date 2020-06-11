Bahrain Para-athlete Rooba AlOmari served a 12-month suspension for failing to submit a sample collection after she did not have the correct equipment needed to provide it, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced.

AlOmari, who competes in the F55 class, had been asked to give a urine sample at the Fazza International Athletics Championships in Dubai in February 2019.

The IPC said the Rio 2016 Paralympian had been willing to provide the sample but was unable to without the use of certain equipment, which she "did not have on her person" at the time of the test.

It is the responsibility of the athlete to ensure they possess such equipment in order to submit to sample collection under the terms of the International Standard for Testing and Investigations (ISTI) of the World Anti-Doping Code.

The IPC ruled AlOmari's failure was not intentional and she admitted negligence for the non-analytical anti-doping rule violation.

Rooba AlOmari admitted responsibility for the anti-doping rule violation ©IPC

AlOmari was considered ineligible for competition for a period of 12 months from May 2, 2019 to May 1 of this year.

All of her results during the event where the violation occurred, and in the time of her suspension, have been disqualified.

"The IPC would strongly remind all athletes who require urine collection or drainage systems in order to provide a urine sample for sample collection that, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency ISTI, it is the athlete's own responsibility to have the necessary equipment for testing," said IPC anti-doping director James Sclater.

"Athletes who are unsure whether they require a urine collection or drainage system in order to provide a urine sample for doping control purposes should speak to their physician and, if required, work with their physician to identify a suitable method to enable the athlete to provide a urine sample.

"This may include athletes who typically use incontinence pads."