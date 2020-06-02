The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has nominated five athletes for prestigious awards in the country following success in recent years.

Amit Panghal and Vikas Krishan have been put forward for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, according to Indian newspaper The Hindu.

The award is considered the highest sporting honour in India and is named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who served in the post from 1984 to 1989.

The honour is awarded annually but takes into account athletes’ performances over the past four years.

Paralympian Deepa Malik and wrestler Bajrang Punia were named the winners last year.

Panghal was put forward by the BFI after winning a silver medal at last year’s World Boxing Championships, as well as earning gold at the Asian Games and Asian Championships in 2018.

He also won a silver medal at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Panghal’s chances of winning the award appear remote due to him serving a two-year doping ban back in 2012, with athletes to have been sanctioned for an offence unable to secure the honour.

Vikas Krishan, in red, is among the nominees after securing medals at a series of major events ©Getty Images

Krishan has also been nominated for the honour following him winning bronze at last year’s World Championships, along with Commonwealth Games gold and Asian Games bronze.

Lovlina Borgohain, Simranjit Kaur and Manish Kaushik, who also secured medals at last year’s World Championships, have been put forward for the Arjuna Awards.

The award also takes into account athletes performances over a four-year period, including excellence in the year they are nominated.

Athletes should also have shown qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline to be nominated.