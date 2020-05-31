Commonwealth Sport Canada (CSC) have invited applications for the Chef de Mission role for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The organisation says it is seeking an "inspired leader" to help ensure the world class conditions for Canadian athletes and coaches attending the Games can be achieved.

CSC said the position’s duties will include being a primary spokesperson for the team, participating in a minimum of two pre-Games visitations to the host city and staff selection.

The successful candidate will also be required to attend partner and stakeholder meetings, staff meetings, hold regular conference calls and work with the CSC office and director on the development and implementation of the action plan for the Canadian team.

"The successful applicant will be expected to participate fully in all phases of the team preparation, administration, and completion of the Games mission, including being available full time to attend the Commonwealth Games from approximately July 17 to August 8 2022," the CSC said.

"Considerable time, effort and level of responsibility are required for this position, thus candidates are asked to carefully consider their nomination/application."

The successful candidate will be Canada's primary team spokesperson at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

CSC said interviews and the selection of the Chef de Mission will take place between June 15 and 18 this year.

The successful candidate is expected to be named and begin the role by July 1.

A letter of nomination/application and a curriculum vitae with between three to five references must be received electronically no later than 11.59pm (EDT) on June 14.

CSC added that the application vetting process will begin on June 15.

If necessary, and at the sole discretion of the committee, late applications will be entertained until such time as the selection has been completed.

Claire Carver-Dias served as Canada’s Chef de Mission for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

She succeeded Chantal Petitclerc, who held the role for Glasgow 2014.

The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham is due to take place from July 27 to August 7 2022.