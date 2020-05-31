The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has published its own guidelines, adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, for when the sport returns.

The FEI released its Policy for Enhanced Competition Safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, which aims to assist organisations and National Federations with the safe resumption of the sport in line with national and local restrictions.

It will apply to all FEI events from July 1 and will look to limit the risk of transmission at events until effective treatment or a vaccine is determined available by the World Health Organization.

FEI event organisers will also conduct risk assessments with the national Government and the National Federations as well as the public health authorities.

Those who do not comply to these measures will have their event removed from the FEI calendar.

FEI Medical Committee chair Mark Hart developed the idea, but is glad to see it in place now.

FEI currently has task forces to reschedule the upcoming equestrian calendars ©Getty Images

Hart said: "COVID-19 has caused massive disruption to the FEI calendar and to national events, with a huge impact on all the various participants of equestrian sports.

"We are all in this together and this pandemic will be with us for at least 12 to 24 months.

"We need to adapt to a 'new normal' as we move forward.

"The FEI is committed to assisting National Federations and FEI event organisers by providing resources to effectively assess the risks potentially posed by events from the planning phase and mitigate such risks through relevant measures.

"As we anticipate the gradual return of competitions, we must do everything we can to mitigate the risk of transmission and further spread of COVID-19.

"This is a matter of public health, and it's also how a sport can demonstrate to public authorities that it is ready to resume activity."

