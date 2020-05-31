USA Hockey President under investigation over handling of abuse allegations

USA Hockey president Jim Smith is reportedly under investigation by the US Center for SafeSport regarding his handling of allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse by a youth coach.

According to The Athletic, the SafeSport is examining claims Smith was aware and failed to act on reports alleged sexual misconduct by youth coach Thomas Adrahtas while he served as President of Amateur Hockey Association Illinois (AHAI).

Multiple players made allegations in February that Adrahtas had abused them during the 1980s.

Adrahtas has denied the claims, telling The Athletic in February that "I’ve never sexually abused anyone."

Smith has reportedly said there were no reports alleging misconduct by Adrahtas during his tenure as Amateur Hockey Association of Illinois President, which ran from 1985 to 1988.

USA Hockey has confirmed the SafeSport investigation into the claims.

"The U.S. Center for SafeSport has advised us they have taken jurisdiction and are investigating allegations that people within AHAI, including Jim Smith, were aware of sexual misconduct by Thomas Adrahtas and did not take action," USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said, according to The Athletic.

USA Hockey has also begun a separate investigation to examine potential conflicts of interest in business dealings by Smith and the AHAI.

The national governing body said it an independent third-party investigator would determine if Smith "has had inappropriate business relationships or conflicts of interest with AHAI".

Allegations were revealed against youth coach Thomas Adrahtas in February ©Getty Images

Smith was elected USA Hockey President in 2015 and was re-elected unanimously in 2018.

The US Center for SafeSport was formed in 2017, with the responsibility to handle abuse cases in Olympic sports, as well as offer training and education.

It is claimed to have received in excess of 4,000 complaints in little more than three years of existence.

USA Gymnastics and the United States Tennis Association are among national governing bodies facing lawsuits.

USA Gymnastics is facing a lawsuit from gymnasts who were sexually abused by disgraced former doctor Larry Nasser.

Nasser was given an effective life sentence by a Michigan court in 2018 for sexually abusing dozens of young female gymnasts and is additionally serving a 60-year jail term for a federal child pornography conviction.

The United States Tennis Association is facing a lawsuit for failing to stop a coach from abusing young players.