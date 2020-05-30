The Pan Pacific Swimming Championships have been deferred to 2026 due to a number of sporting events taking place in 2022.

Canada was due to the host the event, with the country and the three remaining Pan Pacific charter nations - Australia, the United States and Japan - agreeing to defer to 2026.

Competition was due to take place in the summer of 2022, but will now clash with the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka due to take place from May 13 to 29 2022.

This was originally set to be held in 2021, but was moved after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games were pushed back by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games were also already scheduled for July 27 to August 7 2022.

The next edition of the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships will not be held until 2026 due to calendar congestion ©Getty Images

"We are looking forward to hosting this event, but in the bigger picture, everyone can benefit from the decision to defer the Pan Pacific Championships by four years," said Swimming Canada President Cheryl Gibson.

"The Pan Pacific Championships will remain a benchmark event in the future.

"We now look forward to hosting a great event in 2026, welcoming our fellow charter nations Australia, Japan and Team USA, as well as other guests from around the world for a celebration of our sport at its best."

The 2020 Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Hawaii have also been deferred to August 24 to 27 2022.

Following the postponement of the 2020 World Swimming Championships {25 metres} in Abu Dhabi to December 13 to 18 2021, Swimming Canada are aiming to hold an alternate national team activity for December, in accordance with health and safety guidelines.