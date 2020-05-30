American beach volleyball player Jake Gibb has delayed retirement to try and play in his fourth Olympic Games next year in Tokyo.

The 44-year-old was set to retire at the end of this season, but the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to July 23 to August 8 in 2021 led Gibb to extend his career by another year.

Gibb had been performing well with partner Taylor Crabb and the pair still have a chance of qualifying for the Games.

Before the coronavirus pandemic caused the suspension of sport, the duo had earned top-10 finishes in 10 of their last 12 International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) World Tour events, winning their first gold medal as a team at the four-star tournament in Chetumal in Mexico in November.

Gibb became the oldest player to top the podium in an international event following their victory.

"I have a fixed date, I’m done after 2021," he said, as reported by VolleyballMag.

"I was going to be done after this year, but now I’m going to play one more year.

"I can’t just leave Taylor high and dry.

"And I get to play in the sport I love for one more year."

Jake Gibb has competed at three Olympic Games, finishing fifth at London 2012 ©Getty Images

Gibb also revealed he did not consider the current break in sport to be an advantage.

"I’ve heard from several people that it might be an advantage for me, not putting the mileage on my body," he said.

"I feel great, but I miss playing volleyball.

"I like playing every week, so I don’t think there’s an advantage there.

"I really like just playing volleyball.

"I’d like nothing more than to have 20 tournaments a year and play almost every week."

Gibb is ranked eighth in the provisional Olympic ranking with Crabb, giving the blocker a good chance of reaching his fourth Games.

He finished fifth with Sean Rosenthal at Beijing 2008 and London 2012 and was 19th in Rio 2016 with Casey Patterson.

If he does qualify, Gibb will become the oldest beach volleyball player to ever compete at the Olympics.