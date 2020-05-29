Robert Fegg has been appointed head coach of the USA Luge national team after Bill Tavares stepped back from the role.

The 41-year-old has been the junior national team head coach for the past two years.

Having been a double junior world luge champion in 1997 and world silver medallist in 1999, Fegg coached the Canadian and South Korean teams before joining USA Luge.

He replaces 57-year-old Tavares, who began as a national team coach in 2010 and became head coach in 2017.

Tavares will remain with team for the upcoming season's World Cup and World Championships and is set to work under Fegg alongside Bengt Walden and Lubomir Mick.

Bill Tavares has stepped down as USA Luge head coach but will remain in the set-up for the next season ©Wikipedia

"Between luge and bobsled, Bill has had a long head coaching career and felt it was time to step back while still remaining involved," Jim Leahy, USA Luge chief executive, said.

"We’re really happy that he decided to remain with us and work with Robert, Bengt and Lubo to maintain the continuity of the processes that we’ve established in recent years.

"Robert comes from Germany’s dominant luge program and has extended that experience by working with other national teams.

"He brings the best of those worlds to his new position."

Tavares has been an Olympic coach since 2002 and has helped his teams to medal at the past five Winter Games.

The national governing body also promoted former racer Pat Anderson to junior national team head coach, where he will be joined by Kaspars Dumpis.