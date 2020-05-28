Sri Lanka Cricket has suspended fast bowler Shehan Madushanka after he was arrested for the alleged possession of heroin.

The 25-year-old was caught with 2.7 grams of heroin by police, it is claimed, and will be remanded in custody until June 2, according to police.

He was arrested alongside a friend of his in the town of Pannala.

Madushanka recorded a hat-trick in his first one-day international against Bangladesh in January 2018, and played two more Twenty20 internationals on the tour before being sidelined with injuries.

Shehan Madushanka has played three international matches for Sri Lanka ©Getty Images

A statement from Sri Lanka Cricket said: "The decision to suspend will remain intact until a full inquiry is conducted by the SLC into the matter."

According to Reuters, Madushanka's representatives could not be reached for a comment.

In May 2018, he was one of 33 players to be given a contract for the 2018-2019 season.

He has played for Sri Lankan club, Tamil Union, since 2017.