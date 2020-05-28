Sri Lanka Cricket has suspended fast bowler Shehan Madushanka after he was arrested for the alleged possession of heroin.
The 25-year-old was caught with 2.7 grams of heroin by police, it is claimed, and will be remanded in custody until June 2, according to police.
He was arrested alongside a friend of his in the town of Pannala.
Madushanka recorded a hat-trick in his first one-day international against Bangladesh in January 2018, and played two more Twenty20 internationals on the tour before being sidelined with injuries.
A statement from Sri Lanka Cricket said: "The decision to suspend will remain intact until a full inquiry is conducted by the SLC into the matter."
According to Reuters, Madushanka's representatives could not be reached for a comment.
In May 2018, he was one of 33 players to be given a contract for the 2018-2019 season.
He has played for Sri Lankan club, Tamil Union, since 2017.