Jung confirmed as second recurve archer in history to hit max four-distance score

South Korean Ryoo-su Jung has been confirmed as the second recurve archer in history to score the maximum score of 1,440 points in the four-distance round discipline.

The score was recorded at the Korean President's Challenge tournament in July 2019 in the city of Gwangju, and has now been officially recognised with a purple pin, commemorating the achievement.

Jung said: "At the moment I knew I shot 1,400, I could not believe it.

"It was a precious experience as an archer and I was absolutely delighted."

She shot 346 points at 70 metres, 351 at 60m, 347 at 50m and 356 at 30m.



The only other archer to shoot the score is fellow South Korean and archery icon, Park-sung Hyun, who shot a world record of 1,405 in October 2004, months after winning individual and team gold at the Athens 2004 Olympics.

Jung, now 25 years old, currently holds the world record for the 60-arrow 18-metres ranking round after scoring 595 points at the Macau Indoor Archery Open in December 2018.

Despite this achievement, Jung is yet to represent her nation for a senior team, but has done as a student athlete.

Looking towards Tokyo 2020 and beyond she added: "My goal as an archer is to become an Olympic medallist, I'm in the process of getting there."

World Archery only provides 1,350 and 1,400 pin badges for those who request it and can show proof of the score.