Three-time Winter Olympian Duncan Kennedy has joined Luge Canada as an assistant coach.

The American is regarded as a technical specialist and will work under Wolfgang Staudinger, who coached Kennedy internationally within the United States programme.

He will share the assistant coaching duties with Bernhard Glass.

"For me, it was a no-brainer to jump at this opportunity to join Luge Canada's coaching staff and help lead this programme of young athletes back to the international podium," said Kennedy.

"The Canadian programme has a rich history in luge, but when you see the drive of this young, talented and motivated team, it makes being a part of it that much more exciting."

Duncan Kennedy is a three-time Winter Olympian ©Getty Images

Kennedy became the first American man to win a Luge World Cup event when he triumphed in Sigulda in Lativa in 1991.

He finished in the top three of the overall World Cup standings three times during his career.

Kennedy will work with the team from his home in Lake Placid, and officially begins on June 1.