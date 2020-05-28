Opening leg of ISU Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating season cancelled due to COVID-19

The opening leg of the 2020 Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating season in Richmond in Canada has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Competition was due to take place between August 26 and 29 to raise the curtain on the International Skating Union's (ISU) flagship youth circuit.

National governing body Skate Canada has now informed the ISU that they cannot proceed, however.

"Skate Canada has closely monitored the provincial and federal health authorities' position on the COVID-19 pandemic and is committed to the health and safety of the athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and spectators," a statement said.

"Due to the provincial quarantine guidelines for all travellers and social distancing requirements in effect at this time, Skate Canada regretfully made the decision to cancel the event.

"Skate Canada, in partnership with the local Organising Committee, Skate Canada BC/YK, looked forward to hosting the Junior Grand Prix event in Richmond.

"We thank you all for your efforts and commitment as we prepared to deliver a memorable event."

Neither of the first two Junior Grand Prix legs on the calendar will go ahead ©Getty Images

The cancellation means neither of the first two events on the Junior Grand Prix circuit will take place.

The second event, scheduled for Košice, Slovakia, between September 2 and 5, had already been called off.

It means the season is now due to open in Budapest between September 9 and 12, if this event can survive the pandemic.

Other legs are also scheduled this season in Yokohama, Ostrava, Tashkent, Ljubljana and Beijing.

"The ISU working group in charge of monitoring the figure skating season planning is currently evaluating the consequences of this cancellation on the conduct of the ISU Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating series," the ISU said.

"Any Council follow-up action based on such evaluation will be published as soon as possible."