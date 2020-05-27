The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has fully reinstated the accreditation of the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory (SMRTL) in Salt Lake City following its partial suspension.

WADA partially suspended the accreditation of the SMRTL on September 5 by limiting the laboratory's isotope ratio mass spectrometry analytical method.

This was due to non-conformities with the relevant technical document.

On September 6, the SMRTL challenged the partial suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and requested an order that it be kept confidential until resolution of the appeal.

Following key corrective actions by the SMRTL and based on a recommendation by the WADA Laboratory Expert Group (LabEG), the WADA Executive Committee chairman lifted the partial suspension on October 7.

This was subject to certain conditions, including a laboratory on-site assessment by WADA and satisfaction of all remaining recommendations of the WADA LabEG.

The SMRTL has since met all the conditions and satisfied the recommendations of the WADA LabEG, allowing the laboratory accreditation to be fully reinstated.

WADA is now confident the Salt Lake City laboratory is "operating at the highest standards" ©Getty Images

"WADA can confirm that SMRTL cooperated fully in making the corrective actions recommended by the WADA LabEG and athletes can be confident that the laboratory is operating at the high standards required by WADA and the global anti-doping programme," a WADA statement said.

"By mutual agreement, the CAS case is no longer moving forward, enabling WADA to publish both the partial suspension and its subsequent lifting."

WADA is responsible for accrediting and re-accrediting anti-doping laboratories and ensuring they operate at the highest standards.

SMRTL was involved in the controversy surrounding Russia's Yuliya Efimova in 2016.

The swimmer claimed to have provided five doping samples between February 15 and March 5 of that year, with three analysed in Los Angeles, one in Montreal and one in Salt Lake City.

While the first four tested positive for meldonium, a substance only added to the WADA banned list on January 1, the latter one was unexpectedly found to be negative.

Her suspension was lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, allowing her to compete at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

At the Games, Efimova earned silver in the both the 100 metres and 200 metres breaststroke, but was booed by spectators throughout.

Salt Lake City hosted the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in 2002, and has expressed an interest in the 2030 Games.