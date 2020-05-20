The Mongolian Boxing Federation (MBF) has worked to supply equipment to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the nation.

MBF is part of a charity programme, with the organisation providing white cloths, face masks and many other necessary pieces of protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dashdemberel Bat-Erdene, the President of the MBF, is currently in self-quarantine in the capital, Ulaanbaatar, but has continued to support teachers, athletes, coaches and colleagues in the sport remotely.

To date, there are 140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mongolia, with no deaths related to the virus.

MBF secretary general Batnasan Tsoodol, who won bronze at the 1995 Asian Boxing Championships, led the campaign to donate the equipment, and attended a meeting to hand over the donations.

Chinzorig Baatarsukh will return to the Olympics after competing at Rio 2016 in boxing ©Getty Images

Mongolia's capital hosted the 2019 Asian Boxing Confederation Asian Youth Boxing Championships in November, seeing a return to the boxing scene for the nation.

After judo, boxing is Mongolia's most successful sport at the Olympics, with seven medals including a gold for Enkhbatyn Badar-Uugan at Beijing 2008, one of two gold medals won by the country.

At London 2012, Mongolia won two medals, a silver and a bronze, and added a bronze medal at Rio 2016.

Its team captain, Asian Games silver medallist Chinzorig Baatarsukh, has already qualified for the Tokyo Games through the Asia and Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualifying Event.

Tokyo 2020 has been postponed until 2021 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.