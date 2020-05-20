South African rugby union star Cheslin Kolbe has said he will make himself available for selection for the British and Irish Lions Tour next year instead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Kolbe, who was part of the South Africa side who won bronze in rugby sevens at Rio 2016, faced a dilemma due to a clash in the 2021 calendar caused by the postponement of Tokyo 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tokyo 2020 is now due to begin on July 23 with the Lions scheduled to tour South Africa from July 3 to August 7.

The winger has experience in both rugby union and rugby sevens with the 26-year-old debuting in the national team in the former in 2018.

He had represented his nation in 2015 and 2016 in sevens before returning his focus to rugby union, and the following year he secured a move to French side Toulouse.

Speaking to Planet Rugby, he revealed he planned to do play against the Lions and attend the Olympics before the Games were postponed by a year to 2021.

Cheslin Kolbe won the Rugby World Cup last year with South Africa ©Getty Images

Kolbe said: "Although I would love to play sevens for my country at the Tokyo Olympics, to be part of a British and Irish Lions series is a goal I really want to achieve and I would like to be a part of that because it only happens every 12 years.

"Next year would be my only chance to face them, if I do get selected, as I won't be around for their next tour so I would definitely go for that option."

Kolbe has played a pivotal role in the Springboks team since his debut two years ago, and was nominated for the 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year award, losing out to team-mate Pieter-Steph du Toit.

He scored the second try in the final of the 2019 Rugby World Cup against England to secure South Africa its first title since 2007 in a 31-12 victory.

The Lions side consists of players from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, and tours either South Africa, New Zealand or Australia every four years.