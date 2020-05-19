New dates for the International Luge Federation (FIL) Congress - November 21 and 22 - have been confirmed.

The FIL Executive Board approved the new dates in a meeting held via video for the first time.

Berchtesgaden in Germany remains the venue for the event.

The International federation's 68th Congress was supposed to be held on June 15 and 16 but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has sparked widespread travel restrictions and limitations on the size of gatherings permitted in Germany.

Restrictions have since been eased in Germany, with a two-week quarantine window for arrivals from other European countries no longer in place and restaurants allowed to open for the first time in two months.

A successor to FIL President Josef Fendt is due to be elected at the Congress ©Getty Images

A Presidential election will top the agenda if the Congress is indeed able to go ahead.

Josef Fendt is stepping down after 26 years as President and wants secretary general Einars Fogelis of Latvia to succeed him.

The German Fendt, who was permanently elected to the role at the FIL Congress of 1994 in Rome, is only the FIL's second President, following Austria's Bert Isatitsch.

The impact of the pandemic on the upcoming season was also discussed by the Executive Board, which was a able to review a first draft of an FIL strategic plan outlining what changes could be applied to the luge calendar in various scenarios.

Women's doubles was also approved to become a World Cup discipline from the 2021-2022 season onwards.

The discipline featured at the Lausanne 2020 Winter Olympic Youth Games earlier this year.